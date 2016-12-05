Election Day 2016: EC To Hold Press Conference Every Two Hours

The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
The Electoral Commission (EC) says it “will be providing constant updates on every aspect of the process to the media in a live press briefing every two hours on Election Day” to clarify any issues that may arise from the day of voting.

According to the Commission, “This is to ensure that there is no communication gap that could create room for needless speculations and allegations. We hope the media would take advantage of this opportunity to better inform their listeners and viewers.”

The EC further urged the media to the “circumspect in their commentary and desist from publishing unverified and unconfirmed claims and allegations about the process.” This follows concerns about information dissemination on the day of voting. The Commission says it is ready for the exercise which comes off on December 7, 2016.

