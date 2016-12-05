Bridegroom Dies On Eve Of Wedding

Many residents of Prestea, a mining community in the Western Region, were astounded when news of the death of one Edmund Mensah and his brother Daniel Cudjoe broke in the area last Friday.

The two reportedly died in an accident involving a motorcycle in the mining community.

Majority of the residents expressed shock because one of the deceased, Edmund, 27, was supposed to marry a lady the following day.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that Edmund Mensah, who was returning from town with his friend, Agya Kwaw, 24, crashed the motorbike into his elder brother, Cudjoe, who was buying food by the roadside.

Edmund and his brother, Daniel Cudjoe, died in the accident while Kwaw, the pillion rider, who sustained injuries, was rushed to the Prestea Hospital.

Supt Timothy Dassah, Prestea Huni-Valley Police Commander, who confirmed the story, indicated that the incident happened at about 12:30am on Friday in the precinct of the Prestea GCB Bank.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Prestea Hospital.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi

