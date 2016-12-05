The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 5 December 2016 12:41 CET

Don’t Vote Sanja Nanja- Chief Warns

By Daily Guide
Sanja Nanja
A sub-chief of the Atebubu Traditional Area, Nana Boakye Yiadom, has asked all his subjects not to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate of the area, Sanja Nanaja.

At a press conference yesterday, Nana Boakye Yiadom said the constituents should vote against Sanja Nanja who disrespected the queen mother of Atebubu Traditional Area, Afia Donyinaa II, and for that matter the overlord of Atebubu.

The insults hurled at the queen mother sometime ago by Sanja Nanja are still fresh in our minds so an eligible voter on my land who makes an attempt to vote for the MP for the area would be banished, he said.

Communities under his jurisdiction include Old and New Boniafo.

From Daniel Y Dayee, Atebubu
[email protected]

