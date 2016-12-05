Libya: Humanitarian and diplomatic mission to Tripoli and Misrata

Ambassador-Designate to Libya, Giuseppe Perrone, and the Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Libya, Giorgio Starace, travelled to Tripoli and Misrata today while a delivery of 3 tonnes of medicines and medical aids carried by an Italian Air Force C-130 was being made to the two Libyan cities. The material is destined for the military hospital in Tripoli and the civilian hospital in Misrata.

It will allow basic care to be provided to around 10,000 people for 3 months and specific treatments to be given to 100 war-wounded people. This is the sixth shipment of medicines made to Libya by the Italian Cooperation service since the beginning of the year and it is worth a total of 2.5 million euros.

The initiative is part of a multifaceted support plan for the Libyan State which, in addition to supplying healthcare materials and medicines, provides for the transport and treatment of Libyans injured while fighting Daesh in Libya.

In the Libyan capital, Ambassador Perrone and Special Envoy Starace met Deputy Prime Minister Maitig and Foreign Minister Siyala. During the meetings Italy reiterated its support for the Presidential Council and the Government of National Accord in the Country's stabilisation process.

In Misrata, Ambassador Perrone and Special Envoy Starace were received by the local authorities, who expressed appreciation for Italy's continued support to Libya. Before leaving the city, the Italian delegation met staff working in the "Hippocrates Task Force" field hospital.