Sudan | 5 December 2016 12:52 CET

Sudan: Let's work together to combat illegal migration, Minister Gentiloni told Minister Ghandour

By Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy

“Sudan is a strategic player in regional equilibriums: a stabler Sudan means more peace and stability in Sub-Saharan Africa and North Africa,” said Foreign Minister Gentiloni at the end of the meeting with his Sudanese counterpart, Ibrahim A. Ghandour, on the sidelines of the Rome MED 2016 conference.

He added: “We want to cooperate even more actively in supporting Sudan, as it hosts more than two million refugees, and in combating illegal migrations together.” Minister Gentiloni also confirmed Italy’s willingness to open a constructive dialogue to overcome the Country’s deep internal divide and thus facilitate relaxing tensions with the international community. The two ministers also discussed the crises in Libya, Syria and Yemen, in addition to the perspective of strengthening bilateral relations.

