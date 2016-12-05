AU welcomes Gambian Election results, congratulates President-Elect and hails the maturity of the people and the outgoing President

The African Union Commission (AUC), Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has congratulated President-Elect of The Republic of The Gambia, Mr. Adama Barrow, following his victory in the Presidential Elections held on 1 December 2016. The Independent Electoral Commission declared opposition leader, Mr. Adama Barrow winner, following elections described by a group of African Union Observers as peaceful, credible and transparent.

The AU Commission Chairperson hails the statesmanship of outgoing President Yahya Jammeh, for gracefully accepting the outcome of the elections. She commends the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for the conduct of peaceful and credible elections.

The Chairperson also hails the people for peacefully and orderly participating in the polls, despite challenges. She noted the stakeholders’ participation is evidence of the level of maturity of the political system and a demonstration of patriotism of the daughters and sons of The Gambia.

The Chairperson invites all parties involved in the political process to continue to display maturity and embrace dialogue in line with mechanisms adopted with regards to consolidate democracy, inclusiveness, the Rule of Law, peace and security and enhance socio-economic development for the people of the Republic of The Gambia.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission reaffirms the determination of the AU to support the Republic of The Gambia and urges the neighbours and the international community to provide the necessary support that the country requires to guarantee democratic stability and unity.