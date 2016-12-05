Cash Grant to the Government of Madagascar for supply of capacity building office equipment to the Senate of Madagascar

A cheque of Malagasy Ariary 119 million (equivalent to US$37,530) was handed over by Ambassador of India to President of the Senate Government of Madagascar on 28 November 2016 at an event held at Senate of Madagascar for the supply of office equipment to the Senate. The Senate of Madagascar has thanked the Government of India for the assistance.

Madagascar and India enjoy cordial bilateral relations. We have recently re-invigorated our bilateral ties with Madagascar with the first high level visit in several years with the visit of Minister of State for Finance Shri Santosh Gangwar in October 2015. A business delegation is scheduled to visit Madagascar in the middle of December 2016 to explore possibilities of expanding economic relations.

At the 3rd India Africa Forum Summit in October 2015, India had committed to work with Africa to realize the shared vision of a prosperous Africa, based on inclusive growth, empowered citizens and sustainable development; an integrated and culturally vibrant Africa; and, a peaceful and secure Africa, which has its rightful global place and is a strong partner for the world. We are committed to working with African countries including, Madagascar, as a reliable development partner.