Your Vote, Your Future (2)

“A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in” – Greek Proverb

I had the occasion to share a dream I had with you in this very column. I've since had the same dream twice. My hunch tells me having the same dream three times is something the Bearded Old Man above wants me to take seriously. I therefore deem it necessary to share the dream with you again.

I saw a very short man standing in front of the big Heaven gate. Two angels opened the gate and asked about his mission. He told them he was there to determine whether he was qualified to enter Heaven or not.

The angels then went for the “Book of Life” and looked for the man's record on the life he had lived in the land of the living. They looked through his records and gleefully told him he had lived a very fruitful life, so his final abode was Heaven. They then opened the Heaven gate and said, “Enter the blissful kingdom of your Lord whom you served faithfully. Be free to enjoy the bounties He has provided for you and all His true servants.”

The man could not believe his ears. In his bewilderment, he asked whether he had heard right. The angels reiterated the fact that he was Heaven-bound. “But I was told that short people were good for nothing; and I know I'm short,” he remarked.

The angels smiled and responded, “Yes, you are short but you are a very good man with a very good heart. During your sojourn in the land of the living, you were very compassionate and incorruptible. When others were giving contracts in return for Ford Expeditions, you resisted the temptation to enrich yourself through corrupt means. Even if you were a midget, your pure deeds would make you look like a giant before your Maker.”

With a smile, the elated short man entered Paradise. I then heard a loud bang which woke me from my sleep and I realized it was all a dream. What a sweet dream that was!

As I stated some time back, the dream had reinforced my belief in the truism that the presidency is not about buffoonery and tomfoolery. Neither is it about one's oratory skills nor mouth-twisting slogans. Mouth-twisting slogans may hoodwink the gullible to help you win the presidency; but your incompetence and corrupt attitude would expose you.

Two days hence, the country would be making a very crucial decision. My compatriots and I are to choose the person to lead this country for the next four years. Many are confused whether to follow their hearts or minds.

It is unfortunate that many of my compatriots do not understand the meaning of voting. Some liken the support of a political party to supporting a football club. Their love for a party makes them lose their sense of reasoning.

You see, I'm an ardent supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko. I do invest emotions in supporting the “Kum apem, apem beba” club. I'm excited when the club wins; and saddened when it loses.

But one thing is clear: My future is not tied to the success or failure of the club. I can therefore gamble with my emotions and stick by Kotoko, whether it wins or lose.

It is, however, a different ball game when it comes to political parties. A single decision by a governing party may make or mar your future. It is therefore important for one to use his mind, and not the heart, when it comes to election matters. Indeed, it is a mark of idiocy to put your vote on autopilot and continue voting for a party that continuously endangers your future and that of generations unborn.

Today, we have the opportunity to right the wrongs we made in the past. We have a unique opportunity to empower those who are willing to go after the Woyome loot and other “create, loot and share” schemes. We have a choice between competence and incompetence.

If my dreams are anything to go by, then my choice is very obvious. It's far better to vote for an incorruptible short man than vote for a corruptible tall man. Nana Addo may be short. Indeed, he is. But I will choose him any day over tall Ogwanfunu because he is incorruptible. I choose the short man because he wouldn't inflate the cost of Embraer jets; neither would he encourage his cronies to engage in “create, loot and share” schemes. Yes, I choose the short but incorruptible man.

Please, let's vote for our future and prove to Mr Ogwanfunu and the sharp-teethed babies that the bird may think it is the most cunning creature, but it is a mere fibre that is used in trapping it.

See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!