AU clarifies the procedure regarding Morocco's membership request

The African Union Commission would like to make some clarifications, following some media reports following Morocco’s request for admission to the African Union (AU). The Kingdom of Morocco officially submitted a request to join the AU in September 2016. The application was received and officially acknowledged by the AU Commission Chairperson, H.E. Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Accordingly, all 54 AU Member States have been officially informed. The Commission is still receiving the reactions of Member States.

Morocco’s application is, therefore, within the AU System. It is going through the internal processes and procedures of the Union, as required by the AU Constitutive Act.

The Kingdom of Morocco will be further notified of the outcome.

Decisions regarding the admission of a Member into the AU is the preserve of AU Member States, and not the Chairperson of the AU Commission.