Today's Front Pages

WE’RE READY TO SAVE GHANA – AKUFO-ADDO DECLARES AT NPP RALLY

Thousands of supporters of the New Patriotic Party on Sunday held a national rally at the Ghana International Trade fair Centre, La in Accra to round off their campaign for the 2016 general election, with the presidential candidate of the party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, reaffirming his resolve to save Ghana from becoming a failed state.

2ND DAY OF SPECIAL VOTING ALSO FACES CHALLENGES

Hundreds of security personnel, journalists and electoral officers still could not cast their vote on Sunday in spite of the lifeline given to them by the Electoral Commission (EC).

VOTE FOR CHANGE – NPP TELLS GHANAIANS

The New Patriotic Party presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised Ghanaians a corrupt-free government under him and implored the electorate to vote massively for him to win the December 7 presidential poll.

MORE NAMES MISSING ON EC REGISTER

Misunderstandings rocked the extended Special Voting again at many polling stations across the country on Sunday, as many voters, including talk-show host, Kwame Sefa Kayi of Peace FM fame, could not exercise their franchise.

WE’LL DELIVER –AKUFO ADDO

The presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has pledged he will never disappoint Ghanaians when entrusted with the leadership of the country.

MESSY SPECIAL VOTING RINGS ALARM BELLS

The promise by the Electoral Commission to deliver free, fair and transparent elections has suffered a jolt following the challenges that characterized the special voting.

VOTE MAHAMA OUT TO GET WOYOME MONEY BACK WITH INTEREST – AMIDU

With the general elections on December 7, only 24 hours away, former Attorney General, Martin Amidu has made one last plea to the electorate to protect the public purse and ensure that embattled businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, pays back the È»51.2 billion.

CAPPING INTEREST RATES COULD BE ‘DISASTROUS’ – FRANK ADU

The government should not attempt to introduce legislation to cap interest rates because the consequences could be dire, Managing Director of CAL Bank, Frank Adu has said, agreeing wirh other industry players that the market should be allowed a free hand.

MOBILE INSURANCE PREMIUM REACH È»5M

The total value of premiums from mobile insurance, one of the components of microinsurance, reached È»5 million in 2014, from 4.3 million policyholders,, with experts calling on insurance companies to exploit the huge market potential

