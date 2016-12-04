Big Apple Art Gallery opens high-capacity arts collection center

A Tema-based arts and painting management center, Big Apples Art Gallery has commissioned its maiden high capacity collection center on the Akuapem Ridge in the Eastern Region.

The Center which will exhibit paintings in both imaginative and figurative images is located on the Aburi road near the Peduase Lodge.

Speaking at the ceremony to commission the center, the company's Communications Director, Wondowe Azutigah, said they will be working with art creators to manage their works.

"We will work with them and help them with a lot of training ideas, information and everything they need to know about this whole business to help manage their career," he said.

Considering some Ghanaians head to the place for their keep-fit activities, Mr Azutigah said they will be targeting displaying their arts on the walk way to attract buyers.

"I think people from the Corporate world ply this route a lot to exercise and attracting people is our target because they love paintings," he added.

Big Apple is a very big family with close to 30 artists that the company is managing. However, there are some rules governing membership of the company.

Mr Azutigah said any artist who signs a contract with the company will be taken through some procedure before being admitted into the family.

"We are very determined to go all out, we started with an online exhibition center but due to the response and feedback we received from customers we were compelled to get a center," he said.

Big Apple will soon embark on a comprehensive outreach program to raise awareness about the art industry. The programme would be used to demonstrate the essence of arts and their values to individuals.

In view of this, management of the company held what it termed 'Live painting exhibition' on the stretch of Peduase Lodge which attracted hundreds of people who were in the area for keep-fit activities.

The live paintings and drawings segment was done by the selected artists being managed by the company.

The Center will serve as a one-stop art shop for tourists and holidaymakers who are taking advantage of the Akuapem mountain.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com