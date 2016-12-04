Phase Two of Special Voting ends

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Dec. 4, GNA - Phase Two of the Special Voting ended on Sunday at 1700 hours throughout the country.

This Special Voting is for the Staff of the Electoral Commission (EC), media professionals and members of the security forces, who will be carrying out electoral duties on Wednesday, December 7.

Reports from Ghana News Agency correspondents across the country indicated that some special voters still could not trace their names in the Special Voters' List, hence, could not cast their ballots.

The Phase Two of the Special Voting became necessary when some 34,644 special voters, who will be performing electoral duties on election day, were unable to cast their votes due to operational hiccup.

The EC, at an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (PAC) meeting on Thursday, December 1, therefore, agreed with the political parties that the Special Voting exercise be extended to Sunday, December 4, in all the 275 constituencies.

The EC said out of a total 126,875 special voters, about 92,231 representing 72.69 per cent successfully voted on December 1.

The Special Voting ballot papers will be counted and declared alongside the main election after the close of polls on December 7.

GNA