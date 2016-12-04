Catholic Priest calls for trust among Ghanaians

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Accra, Dec. 4, GNA - Reverend Father Precious Nutsugah, Assistant Parish Priest of the Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church, Accra, on Sunday attributed anxiety and fear surrounding the Wednesday polls to lack of trust among Ghanaians.

"People are entertaining fear and anxiety to go and vote on Wednesday because we don't trust each other, but I can assure you that with prayers and the brotherliness we have exercised over the years, nothing will happen, go out and vote for leaders of your choice," he said.

Rev. Nutsugah, whose sermon centred on Wednesday's polls, said because Ghanaians did not trust each other they were always afraid of something sinister and encouraged the public to go out to make meaningful choices that would determine the future of the coming generations.

"Why will people be afraid of selecting their own leaders? All is because of the way we conduct our activities, but irrespective of that fear, God will show the way," he said.

Rev. Nutsugah, however, warned the youth to avoid any act that would disturb the peace of the country.

He said although Ghana had for the past years received and accommodated refugees from Togo, Liberia and The Ivory Coast, 'they would reject Ghanaian citizens if we engaged in untoward behaviours in the Wednesday polls.

"We have only one Ghana and we should, therefore, not be deceived that if we create problems here our neighbouring countries will receive us, for they may not be generous as we were towards them."

Rev. Nutsugah said Ghanaians had lived with candidates contesting the Wednesday Presidential and Parliamentary Elections and it should not be a difficulty selecting them through voting.

He said Ghana had earned an enviable reputation since 1992 on account of her successful elections and the international community would, therefore, 'focus on this our dear country once again, a situation that calls for restraint."

Rev. Nutsugah advised all contesting political parties and independent candidates to educate their supporters against engaging in incidents that could mar the beauty of the polls and taint Ghana's reputation in the international world.

Amidst singing Catholic and Ghanaian patriotic songs, the Vatican Choir of the church wielded miniature Ghanaian flags to demonstrate the oneness of Ghanaians in this election time.

GNA