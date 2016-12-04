The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 4 December 2016 23:00 CET

EC adopts measures to address operational hiccup

By GNA

By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA
Accra, Dec. 4, GNA - Mr Frank Agyei, the Presiding Officer at the Dansoman Police Station Polling Station, said the Electoral Commission has measures in place to ensure that special voters who were unable to vote on Sunday do so on December 7.

He said the EC had also updated the Special Voters List which had the names of all those eligible to vote in the exercise.

However, some voters who were supposed to vote in the special voting exercise in the Ablekuma West Constituency could not find their names in the list.

The voters, including media and security personnel, told the Ghana News Agency that they submitted their applications in line with the CI 94 to be considered for the special voting as they would be executing various tasks during the Election Day on December 7.

Mr Asamoah Isaac, a policeman, said he came all the way from the Brong Ahafo Region to cast his ballot in Accra as he registered here in 2012 but unfortunately his name was not in the Special Voters list.

He expressed disappointment over the turn of events saying he may not be able to vote on December 7 as he could not sacrifice official duties for voting on the Election Day.

'In the Police Service you cannot sacrifice any duty assigned to you for anything. Besides I cannot leave my post for voting at the expense of public security,' he said.

GNA

