Fifty Farmers' Service Centres for Savanna Regions - President Mahama

By Godfred Polkuu, GNA

Sandema (U/E), Dec. 4, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government is initiating the construction of 50 Farmers' Service Centres across the savannah regions to train farmers on modern farming practices to enable them to increase their productivity.

He said each centre would have 10 tractors, and that interested farmers would register with the centre and have access to farming equipment as well as loans to aid in their production.

This, he said, would change the face of agriculture in the savannah region, which had the potential to feed the whole of the country and even leave surplus for export.

President Mahama said this at a rally in Sandema in the Upper East Region, during his campaign tour of the Region to solicit for votes.

He said the government was making available great opportunities for people to earn an income and put money in their pockets.

He said though the government had embarked on a massive transformation, four years was not enough to achieve the vision he had.

On education, President Mahama said a committee had been set up to work on the autonomy of the different departments of the University for Development Studies (UDS) to create three autonomous Universities out of the three existing campuses.

He said the committee had presented its report and that work was far advanced for the Navrongo campus of UDS to become an autonomous university on its own. 'Once we have done that, we would establish a campus of the University here in Builsa land.'

The President, with a ballot paper in his hand, educated the chiefs and people of Sandema on how to vote in favour of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He asked them to look for the umbrella symbol on the ballot paper for both the presidential and parliamentary ballots, press their thumbs on the ink pad that would be provided on Election Day, and thumb print in the box beside the umbrella, making sure it did not cross over into another box to render it invalid.

President Mahama told the people to clean their thumbs on a piece of cloth that may be provided so it would not make another print, fold the ballot paper and drop it in the box and move away peacefully.

He urged the electorates to come out on December 7 and make a resounding statement that 'JM must toaso', meaning John Mahama must continue, so that the NDC can continue the work it had started.

'This year we want to settle the election the Builsa way; the Builsa way means that if you are defeating your opponent, you must defeat him in a way that he cannot argue, he himself knows you have defeated him, so this year we are going to defeat the opponent in a very convincing manner so that they will understand that yes we have defeated them, and that they should salute us.' President Mahama said.

He introduced Mr. James Agalga, the Deputy Minister of Interior as the parliamentary candidate for the area and asked the electorate to vote for him.

Naab Azaksuik Azantilow II, the Paramount Chief of the Builsa Traditional Area urged all politicians to conduct their campaigns peacefully.

'I would like to urge all politicians to campaign and sing with one voice so that on December 7, Ghana becomes a great winner', he said.

The Paramount Chief said he had fulfilled his promise to the President to resolve the Chuchuliga chieftaincy dispute, and expressed the hope that the peaceful resolution would be an indication that the elections in the Builsa area would be peaceful.

He called on President Mahama to fulfill his promise to build a university campus in Sandema if voted back into office.

GNA