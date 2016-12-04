The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 4 December 2016 23:00 CET

Security officers disappointed with lapses in Special Voting

By GNA

By Cecilia Diesob, GNA
Wa, Dec. 4, GNA - Scores of angry police officers in Wa have expressed disappointment in the Electoral Commission following their inability to vote on Sunday as they could find their names in the Special Voters list.

The officers lodged their complaint with the Presiding Officer of the Wa Circuit Court Polling Station and demanded an explanation from the EC officials which led to a heated argument.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, they said they had submitted their ID cards three times on request by EC officials to add their names to the special voters list and were shocked when they could not find their names.

Mr Adams Iddrisu, the Presiding Officer, told the GNA that the centre had 960 registered special voters on their list on December 1 out which 404 voters successfully cast their ballot.

'Some voters are still confused with finding the right ID numbers to correspond with their rightful Polling Stations. Others too do not understand the Electoral process and others too are having problems because of transfers,' he added.

Party agents of the National Democratic Congress, the New Patriotic Party and the Progressive Peoples Party were at the centre to supervise the exercise.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 1 comments, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

IT IS NOT A MISTAKE TO MAKE A MISTAKE BUT IT IS A MISTAKE TO REPEAT A MISTAKE
By: KWASI ABRAH- YEBOAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img