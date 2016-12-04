Security officers disappointed with lapses in Special Voting

By Cecilia Diesob, GNA

Wa, Dec. 4, GNA - Scores of angry police officers in Wa have expressed disappointment in the Electoral Commission following their inability to vote on Sunday as they could find their names in the Special Voters list.

The officers lodged their complaint with the Presiding Officer of the Wa Circuit Court Polling Station and demanded an explanation from the EC officials which led to a heated argument.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, they said they had submitted their ID cards three times on request by EC officials to add their names to the special voters list and were shocked when they could not find their names.

Mr Adams Iddrisu, the Presiding Officer, told the GNA that the centre had 960 registered special voters on their list on December 1 out which 404 voters successfully cast their ballot.

'Some voters are still confused with finding the right ID numbers to correspond with their rightful Polling Stations. Others too do not understand the Electoral process and others too are having problems because of transfers,' he added.

Party agents of the National Democratic Congress, the New Patriotic Party and the Progressive Peoples Party were at the centre to supervise the exercise.

GNA