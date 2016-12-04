'Special voters who couldn't vote can do so on Wednesday'

By Kwamina Tandoh/ Caroline Pomeyie, GNA

Dec. 4, GNA - Security and media practitioners whose names were not captured in the special voters' list, hence were unable to vote on Sunday, have been urged to exercise restraint and vote on December 7 in their constituencies.

Mr Hackman-Kumi Attuah, the Presiding Officer for Cantoments Police Barracks Centre 1A of the La Dadekotopon Constituency, appealed to the voters to be calm as there was still a window of opportunity for them to vote on December 7.

He said: 'Officers who could not find their names last Thursday came this morning to check but again could not find their names so some got angry and left but there is still a window of opportunity for them to vote on December 7'.

Mr Attuah, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, said the turnout on Sunday was low unlike last Thursday, December 1, because most of the officers were able to cast their ballot that day.

He said La Dadekotopon had the biggest special voting number countrywide with a total of 3,330 voters as it houses all the headquarters of the security services including the Military, Police, Fire and Prisons.

He said the constituency has four centres for the special voting; two at Cantoments and two at Burma Hall, where the soldiers cast their ballots.

At the Osu Police Barracks of the Korley Klottey Constituency the GNA observed that some special voters could not find their names on the list and this was confirmed by Mr Isaac Adu Darko, a Polling Assistant.

The exercise will end at 1700 hours and the ballot papers will be secured by the police in the constituency.

The ballot papers will be counted in addition to the December 7 ballots and the results declared that day.

