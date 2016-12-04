Remember your suffering when you vote on Wednesday- Mrs. Bawumia

The wife of NPP Vice Presidential Candidate Samira Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to remember the hardship they have been through under the NDC's 8-year reign when they vote on Wednesday.

Speaking at the NPP's grand finale rally on Sunday, Mrs. Bawumia indicated that voters will prove to President John Mahama that they do not have short memories.

"When we pick the ballot paper on Wednesday, we will remember that various stages of completion means a bare ground with sign post under NDC," she jabbed.

She was referring to the 123 community SHS the government had promised to complete.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a final rally at the Trade Fair Centre to round up their campaign ahead of the polls on Wednesday.

Speakers at the rally took jabs at the ruling government as they wooed the hearts of voters across the country through the rally.

Samira Bawumia who in recent times has become a thorn in the flesh of the incumbent government did not waste the opportunity offered her.

"When we pick the ballot paper on Wednesday, we will remember the 8 years of corruption, we will remember the arrogance of the NDC government...the insults to the then striking doctors, teachers and nurses," Mrs Bawumia slammed.

Playing up the damaging impact of the erratic power supply which has improved recently, Samira Bawumia urged the thousands who had gathered at the venue to vote massively for the NPP.

Fellow Ghanaians in the Central Region, the NDC said the Komenda Sugar Factory would solve the unemployment problem in the region but have all the youth in the area been employed? she quizzed and urged them to vote out an "incompetent NDC."

The wife of the renowned Economist finally charged Ghanaians in Zongo communities across the country to vote massively for the NPP to experience the change the party has promised.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Akosua Asiedua Akuffo | [email protected]