Ignore NDC’s “rubbish lies” against us – Akufo-Addo

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo has urged party supporters to ignore the “lies” and “libelous comments” by the governinig National Democratic Congress (NDC) will make against him, with just a few days to this December 7 polls.

He said he is aware that with about 48-hours to the general elections on December 7, the NDC will peddle untruths and falsely accuse him and his running mate, Mahamudu Bawumia but his supporters should ignore such comments.

Addressing the party’s final election rally at the Trade Fair centre in Accra on Sunday, Nana Akufo-Addo said that was the strategy of the NDC since they realize they are losing the elections.

“President Mahama and the NDC have realized that they are going to lose the seat, so they will say a lot of things. In this last 48 hours, all kinds of libelous and defamatory things are going to be said about me, my running mate, members of my party and my party. I am pleading with you, don’t pay any heed to any of that. It is utter rubbish and lies and fabrications,” he said.

“I have never killed anyone or stolen from anyone so whatever they say does not bother me. Know that we are going to victory on Wednesday, 7th December,” he added.

He accused the NDC of engaging in tribal politics and setting up tribes against each other in the country.

“The language of yesterday, tribal incitements and divisive language coming form the president and his supporters trying to set tribe against tribes, south against north, we are going to have the opportunity to tell him on Wednesday that, that is not the Ghanaian way. That is not what the people of Ghana want. We want one united indivisible Ghanaian nation. We are not going to fall for backward politics”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana