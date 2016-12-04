Vote for Ghana’s future – Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has asked Ghanaians to vote for change on Wednesday to save Ghana from further decline under the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) rally held at Trade Fair Centre today[Sunday], Kufuor said “On Wednesday I believe the people of Ghana are going to troop the polling stations to change the government and they are going to bring the NPP, led by Akufo Addo as the new government.”

The former President believes the elections will be a “historic week in the annals of Ghana.”

“On Wednesday, we will not be joking, we are voting for the future, Ghana has come to a crossroad and we will do the right thing with the right leadership. The right leadership is in NPP led by Akufo Addo and supported by Mahamadu Bawumia and all others who were there when NPP pulled Ghana from HIPC into middle income status,”he added.

He said “Ghana would have been the mainstream of developed nations by now but we missed the way” due to mismanagement of the economy by the governing NDC.

Kufuor further stated that “Ghana had everything initially but eventually lost focus following a number of coup d'états until the NPP came into power.”

Vote wisely

Kufuor therefore appealed to the teeming party supporters to “vote wisely with the love of the country at heart” to address various challenges bedeviling the country.

He was also confident of a victory for the NPP in the general elections, saying “The victory will start from Accra, through Eastern to Ashanti Region. We will also win in Brong Ahafo region.We will share the victory in the other regions.”

He was however quick to add that “like the Israelites when we[NPP] know and pray to God, God will give us the leadership to do it.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

