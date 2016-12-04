I come not to pilfer but with policies to change Ghana's destiny- Akufo-Addo

The leader of Ghana's largest opposition party has given a biggest assurance yet of a visionary leadership that will transform the country if he is voted into power on Wednesday.

Nana Akufo-Addo does not understand why a country rich in natural and human resources will be wallowing in poverty and disease.

He told tens of thousands of supporters that converged at the Trade Fair Centre, Sunday, he is putting himself up for election as president not because he wants to pilfer the country's resources but to put in place policies that will transform the country.

After two years of campaigning for a place at the Flagstaff House, a campaign that has seen him walk across every nook and cranny of the country, the NPP crowned its campaign with a final rally dubbed the Battle is the Lord's rally at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

Every inch of space was covered by supporters stretching far and wide the venue and flagging the white, red and blue flags of the NPP, chanting and singing songs and wiggling their fingers in the air calling for a change.

It was an electric atmosphere. One mixed with songs and bible scriptures from no less a person than the ex-president John Kufuor.

One after the other, leading members of the party- Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Alan Kyerematen, Dr Bawumia and many others- came with a message, a call for a massive turnout and a demand for change in the December 7, election.

When Nana Addo came, the crowd was in an ecstatic mood with their phone lights switched on to create an illuminating atmosphere.

The flagbearer was humbled. The numbers he saw were encouraging yet intimidating.

He challenged the thousands who came and the millions who watched on TV and listened on radio to go on Wednesday and vote for a change in the destiny of this country.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he was ready to bring together the energies and the best brains in the party to develop the country.

According to him, in 2008, the NPP left the incumbent president and his party with an economic growth of 9.1%, a growth achieved without oil but after eight years and with oil revenue, President John Mahama has achieved the lowest economic growth rate ever in 22-years.

Ethnic division

Nana Akufo-Addo berated president John Mahama or running a campaign of division, ethnic bigotry and setting one ethnic group against the other.

The NPP leader said that is not the way to go and that he when elected will unite the energies of everybody and from all ethnic group for the development of the country.

"We are not going to fall victims to tribal and divisive politics from our president," he said.

He described as utter "rubbish, lies and fabrication" allegations he promotes cocaine activities in the country.

