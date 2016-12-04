The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
NDC News | 4 December 2016 20:36 CET

NPP will sweep five regions, share rest with NDC - Kufour

By MyJoyOnline

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor is convinced of a resounding victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in next week Wednesday's elections, predicting a win in five out of the 10 Regions in the country.

The NPP will win more votes in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Brong Ahafo and Ashanti Regions as well as share the other five regions with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking to teeming NPP supporters at the party's last rally before the crucial December 7 election held at the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra, Mr Kufuor said Ghanaians will witness prudent economic management of the nation's resources if the NPP comes to office.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim [email protected]

