We won’t forget NDC’s lies on election day – Samira Bawumia

The wife of the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samira Bawumia has promised the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) that voters will remember all its wrongs on voting day.

Speaking during the NPP's final campaign rally at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, Mrs. Bawumia noted that President Mahama had said Ghanaians have a short memory, but she assured the NDC flagbearer that on the day of voting Ghanaians will remember their lies, corruption and disrespect.

Addressing a charged crowd, she outlined some of the scandals that hit the Mahama-led administration like the Smarttys bus branding scandal and the GHc 51 million judgement debt paid to businessman, Alfred Woyome.

“On Wednesday when we take our ballot paper, we will remember eight years of corruption. We will remember SADA, we will remember Woyome, we will remember SUBAH, we will remember bus branding, we will remember all the mine they have appropriated to themselves on Wednesday,” Mrs. Bawumia said.

“When we take our ballot paper on Wednesday, we will remember the arrogance of the NDC government. We will remember their lies. The have insulted doctors, they have insulted teachers, the have insulted nurses, they have insulted ordinary citizens of Ghana for asking them how they are using our money.”

“We will remember the almighty incompetence; they have doubled the interest in four years… we will remember that they haven't solved dumsor after five years of hardship. We will all of their incompetence and mismanagement.”

Mrs. Bawumia also expressed hope that Ghanaians would remember on the Election Day that Ghana is a great country, one that deserved a great leader like the NPP Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo and vote out the NDC.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana