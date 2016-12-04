'Mahama practicing Wayomenomics, not economics' – Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Vice Presidential Candidate says economic policies implemented by President John Mahama are responsible for the hardship in the country.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says instead of practicing sound economic policies to improve the fortunes of Ghanaians, the President has led an agenda to “create, loot, and share” the nation’s resources.

“Under the eight years of the NDC…President Mahama has been practicing Wayomenomics and not economics,” he said, adding any well-meaning government would look out for common good and not individual interest.

The former Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG) made these remarks when he addressed hundreds of NPP supporters at the party’s national rally held at the forecourt of the Ghana International Trade Fair Center in Accra, Sunday.

Refresh page for more...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]