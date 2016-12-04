NDC plans to cause mayhem on election day - NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it has uncovered plans by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to cause the arrest of the party's Volta Regional Chairman on election day.

According to the NPP, the arrest of John Peter Amewu is to detract its efforts to ensure vigilance at the various polling stations December 7.

The party also claims to have gathered intelligence that suggests that the NDC is distributing masks to some persons to cause mayhem under the guise of being NPP supporters.

This, the NPP alleges is for the NDC to court public sympathy and portray to the rest of the world that the party in the region is violent.

Addressing a press conference in Ho, the Regional Secretary, Joseph Homenya said the party wants the rest of the world to be aware of the NDC's diabolical plans.

He said the NDC is also distributing military uniforms to some persons to cause confusion in the region and attribute it to NPP.

According to Mr Homenya the NPP's 'operation eagle eye' is a peaceful operation to ensure that the right things are done on election day.

He re-echoed that the party does not seek violence in this year's election and would not be the cause of any form of violence in the Region.

He urged the police to arrest anyone in such mask on election day and that they are not members or supporters of the NPP.

The Regional Secretary flanked by the First Vice Chairman of the party, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, and Deputy

Communications Director of the Party, Enoch Amegbletor and other Regional Executive members, said there are also plans by the NDC to cause power outage on election day to create a fertile ground for swapping ballot boxes.

They accused the NDC being behind of the reshuffle of district commanders of the Ghana Police Service to engage in some clandestine activities.

They called on all and sundry to keep an eye on the Volta Region for successful general elections in Ghana.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Hubert Mawuli Yevu-Agbi