'NPP up to victory, NDC down to the gutter- I. C Quaye

A former MP for the Ayawaso Central constituency in the Greater Accra region has urged Ghanaians to vote the New Patriotic Party's Nana Akufo-Addo into power and 'push the current government into the gutter.'

Sheikh I.C Quaye at the final rally of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) charged the crowd to vote massively for the party.

"Let's push the NPP up up up to victory and the NDC down down to the gutter," he charged the crowd gathered at the Trade Fair Centre on Sunday.

As the country goes to the polls in the next two days, political parties have begun wrapping up their campaigns.

Thousands of supporters clad in their party colours have thronged the trade fair centre to participate in the NPP's final rally.

President John Mahama says he has performed well in the last four years and deserves to be maintained but the main opposition has maintained that the government has performed poorly and needs to be voted out.

Throwing more light on the reasons why the NDC government should be voted out, Sheikh Ibrahim Cudjoe Quaye branded the NDC as corrupt.

With a scripture from the Holy Quran, he said the God who chose John Dramani Mahama to become president in 2012 will choose Akufo-Addo on December 7, 2016.

On the same platform, Former Defense Minister Addo Kufuor also urged Ghanaians to replicate what happened in The Gambia by voting out the current government.

'The young guys have you found any work doing...the teacher and nursing trainees here, have your allowances been paid?' he asked the scores of NPP supporters at the venue most of whom denied having jobs.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Akosua Asiedua Akuffo | [email protected]