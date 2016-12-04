'We don't change a winning team' - Mahama

President John Mahama says his opponents are fighting a losing battle as Ghanaians are not ready to change a winning team, which is his government.

He reiterated the transformation Ghana has witnessed and the huge infrastructural development as well sound macroeconomic policies his government has witnessed.

Hundreds lined up on the streets of Tamale to welcome the President and his entourage waving NDC paraphernalia and singing songs.

Others showed their skills on their motorbikes damning the consequences of injuring themselves as they joined thousands of supporters in showing their love to the NDC flag bearer.

Some of the supporters from Tamale South, Central and North constituencies told Joy News’ Seth Kwame Boateng they are excited he is visiting them before Wednesday’s election.

“When there is no John Mahama, there is no me,” one excited middle-aged lady said as she sang in the street.

“The President has done very well by developing all areas across the country,” explained a young motor rider who had come to give the President his support.

Addressing thousands of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters at the Tamale Jubilee Park Saturday night, the President touted a few of the many things his administration has achieved for the country.

He says replacing his government would derail all these gains explaining why the New Patriotic Party led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must not be given the chance to lead Ghana.

According to him, the opposition keeps saying the economy is in crisis but despite that the economy is not stagnated but growing.

"The economy is moving forward and I don't know what statistics some economists are looking at...I don't know the voodoo economics and statistics they are looking at.

"The economy is stabilised, the deficit is going down, the currency has stabilised, inflation is coming down and interest rates are also coming down," he said.

He spoke of how newly elected American President, Donald Trump has promised to invest heavily in infrastructure development after observing that the world's number one country is lacking in that department.

"They are going to do it in America but we here in Ghana have done it already," Mr Mahama said adding that he has the best blueprint for the country.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim [email protected]