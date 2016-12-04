NDP Parliamentary candidate defects to NDC

The Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Party for the Atwima Mponua constituency, Bright Asiamah has defected to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Bright Asiamah in a statement said his prospects of becoming a Member of Parliament look bleak because the party lacks the necessary clout to advance his course hence his decision.

“Shamefully the NPP now controls all our operations in the Ashanti Region, they direct, manage and even finance our programmes and activities particularly in the Zongos and NDC strongholds.We initially thought we were forming a political party, little did we know it was just another branch of the NPP.”

“Today there is no NDP.What we have can be best described as NDP, which is a disgraceful marriage between the NDP and the NPP. For me and my followers, we have lost hope in this arranged marriage by our mother without our input.By this I officially step down NDP Parliamentary Candidate for Atwima Mponua Constituency,” he said.

The latest defection to the NDC follows several others including a defection by the Progressive People's Party's candidate for Kwabre East Constituency Grace Affram to the NDC.

Members of various parties have defected to the NPP ahead of the upcoming election. In September, over 800 supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) defected to the NPP. The defectors were from three communities comprising Kumbung-Kukuo Yipeli-Naayili and Duli Zugu.

They organized a rally at Duli Zugu, where the NPP's Parliamentary Candidate for the Kumbungu Constituency, Iddrisu Muqtar Dems and other party bigwigs from the Northern Region, officially welcomed them to the party.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

