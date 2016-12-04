‘No single life is worth losing in an election’ – Obasanjo , Mkapa

Former Presidents of Nigeria and Tanzania, Olesugun Obasanjo and Benjamin Mkapa have called for a free and fair election in Ghana.

The two former Presidents in a joint statement appealed to political leaders to ensure that their deeds do not inflame anger and acrimony during the elections.

The statement from the two former Presidents is below

An Appeal for Peaceful, Free, Fair, and Credible Elections in Ghana

As concerned leaders in our different countries and in Africa, we believe that it is appropriate and fitting at this point in the process of democratic dispensation in Ghana and for the coming elections to express our good wishes and brotherly solidarity for all the people of Ghana for a peaceful, free, fair and credible elections. We believe that all Ghanaian leaders from all political parties will do nothing to impede or adversely set back the democratic process in Ghana.

We believe that all Ghanaians, particularly Ghanaian political leaders share our view that no single life is worth loosing in an election for any leader to claim victory or to be a looser. We will therefore appeal to all leaders in all walks of life, but particularly political leaders to ensure that by words, deeds or actions, they do not inflame the ambers of anger, distrust, mistrust, abuses, insults, acrimonies and other tendencies that can mar the election process in the immediate preparations, during and after the elections.

We believe that the rules and regulations and the legal processes provided in the electoral laws of Ghana are good enough if observed by all parties to ensure peaceful and credible elections in Ghana on the 7th of December 2016.

We are pleased to learn that all the political leaders in particular have come together and agreed to a peace accord, and to keep to the terms of the accord and code of conduct that will ensure no violation of the rules, regulations and laws of the elections, and that all the leaders will abide by the ruling of the Electoral Commission of Ghana. If there are grievances, such grievances will be pursued through the legal processes established by law without resorting to violence, acrimony, and disturbances by any individual, political party, or group of individuals. This is the best way to advance democracy in our fledgling democratic dispensation in Africa and particularly in Ghana.

We wish all our brothers and sisters in Ghana very peaceful, free, fair, credible and fully participatory elections to continue to set a good example of sustainable political stability for the rest of Africa.

Benjamin Mkapa Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President of Tanzania Former President of Nigeria

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline,com/Ghana

