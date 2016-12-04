Vote for new president; Mahama is protecting Woyome's loot- Amidu

Former Attorney General Martin A. B. K Amidu has reiterated the need for Ghana to vote out the incumbent government on December 7.

Mr Amidu in a release said a vote for a new president would help in the retrieval of "your looted money" from businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome with interest.

"Vote to uphold the Constitution that protects the Republic and the people of Ghana. Use your vote on 7th December 2016 to make a change in your own interest. Vote for a new President."

But for the granting of a request for a postponement by the Supreme Court, Martin Amidu would have cross-examined NDC financier, Alfred Woyome on November 24.

The examination would have been on Mr Woyome's assets and how the state could retrieve an amount of ¢51 million dubiously paid to him.

Mr Amidu believes technicalities were used to prevent the cross examination from happening before the upcoming general elections.

As the Citizen Vigilante, he said he has "done everything I could to use the constitutional process to compel Woyome to pay back the monies he owes to the people of Ghana."

"It is true that the efforts of the President and Woyome have succeeded in preventing you from hearing what happened to the public purse looted by the John Mahama Government for their Lootee, Woyome."

In his last words Mr Amidu said "Now I ask that you use Ghana’s democratic process to stand up for what’s right, and to protect the public purse from being plundered with impunity by the incumbent Government whose conduct has been found to be unconstitutional right alongside the likes of people like Alfred Agbesi Woyome."

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Akosua Asiedua Akuffo | [email protected]