COMOG urges peaceful election

By Agnes Ansah, GNA

Accra Dec. 4, GNA - The Coalition of Muslim Organizations in Ghana (COMOG) has urged all stakeholders in the December 7 elections to promote credible and peaceful polls through their actions.

The stakeholders involved include the Electoral Commission (EC), security agencies, political parties, the media, parents and the youth.

The actions of these will 'help promote peace and boost citizens' confidence in the electoral process', Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman, the chairman of COMOG said.

'It will also ensure credible outcomes, as well as strengthen the country's democratic system', he said.

Mr Abdel-Rhaman said although Ghana had established a distinguished electoral record since the return to multiparty democracy, each election had seen flares and accusations of electoral malpractices, hence the need for the advocacy.

'Our democracy which includes peace and security, inclusive development and respect for human rights and rule of law also pivots on the elections,' he observed.

He said as the country moved towards another general election, the EC should guard against any activity that will raise eyebrows.

'The security agencies should also ensure that any culprit found to tamper with the election process that will affect the credibility of the poll should be treated as a criminal and must not consider the political affiliation of such persons,' he added.

The COMOG Chairman also called on the media to be fair in their reportage and avoid sensationalism.

He cautioned parents and Muslim youth not to allow themselves to be used for electoral malpractices.

'It is our right as Ghanaians to vote for any political party of our choice but it should be devoid of any action that will offend the emotions of others', he stated.

GNA