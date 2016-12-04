TMA disburses Disability Fund to 102 persons

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Dec 4, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has disbursed the third quarter disability fund to 102 Persons With Disability (PWD) in the Tema Metropolis.

The fund, which is two per cent of the Assembly's share of the Common Fund, is disbursed to bring comfort to beneficiary disabled persons.

Presenting the monies, Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Tema Metropolitan Executive, urged beneficiaries to invest it into their businesses to improve on their livelihoods.

Mr Odamtten also asked parents and guardians of disabled children to use the money to pay their school fees and medical bills instead of using it on pleasure and non essential material things.

He stated that the disbursement was proof of government's commitment to ensure the distribution of the national resource equitably.

Baba Abu Abdulai, Chairman for the Disability Fund Management Committee, said five of the PWDs had been selected and were currently undergoing some skills acquisition training to expand their businesses.

Madam Fati Abubakar, a beneficiary, thanked the Assembly on behalf of her colleagues and gave the assurance that the monies would be used for the intended purpose.

Madam Abubakar, who is a batik tie and dye producer, said the monies she had previously received from the fund had help sustained her business and yielded profits which she used to cater for her family.

She advised other disables to desist from begging on the streets but rather acquire a skill to earn a decent income.

