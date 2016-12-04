Beauticians urged to unit to strengthen bargaining power

By Lydia Asamoah, GNA

Accra, Dec. 4, GNA - The First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, has urged beautician associations to unite for a collective bargaining power that would allow them to push for their holistic well-being.

'The current situation does not give you collective bargaining power to properly lobby government and other satellite organisations for the benefit of your members,' she said.

Mrs Mahama was speaking at the eighth graduation ceremony of the Greater Accra Regional branch of the National Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers (NABH).

The ceremony, on the theme: 'Growing Business for the Next Generation,' saw about 100 graduands receiving certificates.

While congratulating the graduands for their resilience in going through the three-year training successfully, Mrs Mahama said their success depended on their ability to locate and take up the opportunities the industry offered.

She said the graduands could be able to identify opportunities by being disciplined, determined and focused.

Mrs Mahama advised the graduands to be professional since the beauty industry was a very competitive one, adding that their acts of politeness towards their clients would not go unnoticed.

She said the Government had declared small and medium scale enterprises, to which the beauticians belonged, as a top priority in its job creation and economic transformation strategy and had put up measures to develop the sector to drive economic growth.

She said the beauty industry had the potential to accelerate growth and generate revenue to match many traditional sectors of the economy.

In the United States the beauty industry contributes over $52 billion annually to the economy, she said, adding that with the programmes government had put in place Ghana would soon reap the significant revenue from the industry.

Mrs Mahama said: 'The government believes that creating the enabling environment for the youth to set-up their own businesses by equipping them with the required skills and information is the only way they can pull themselves out of poverty. This, the government is fully aware, would improve the quality of their lives, that of their families and the country at large'.

She said the government would, in the coming years, increase the allocated funds to the Youth Enterprise Support (YES) programme, currently giving support to scores of young entrepreneurs who had also employed many of their colleagues.

The First Lady said the Lordina Foundation would continue to contribute to the under privileged in the society including offering programme of support for artisans.

Mrs Joyce Lamptey, National President of the NABH, said over 800 apprentices had been trained this year to enable them to become responsible citizens of the nation.

Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, pledged government's commitment to retooling and equipping the national vocational training organisations so they could offer the best training for the youth.

Nana Oye Lithur, the Minsiter of Gender, Children and Social Protection, advised the graduands to espouse the values of truth, honesty, dedication and hard work in their professional trade as government made resources available to cushion them.

The First Lady later donated hair dryers, hand dryers, sterilizers, wig stands and trolleys to the Association to be presented to the graduands as start-up tools.

