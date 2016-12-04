Use of 'elephant' in my speech twisted, misreported - Omane Boamah

Communication Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah says the claim that he has endorsed the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a rally in the Eastern Region is false.

He says such reports published by some media houses Saturday are "malicious publication" that must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

Dr Omane Boamah has been reported to have urged supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to vote for the elephant, a symbol of the NPP.

The news came as a shock to many Ghanaians considering the Minister has been on a 'war path' with NPP and its flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the past eight years.

He has described the NPP as corrupt and replete with people who have no respect for Ghanaians. The alleged endorsement has, therefore, generated mixed reactions.

But in a statement, Dr Omane Boamah says there is no way he would ask anyone to vote for the NPP in next week Wednesday's polls.

"My words to the effect that 'we shall cast our ballots correctly even in the stronghold of the elephant' has been twisted and misreported," he said.

He added that "For the avoidance of doubt, I urged our supporters in both our strongholds and elsewhere to turn out in their numbers and vote for President John Mahama and the NDC parliamentary candidates."

"I also stated that voting for 'All Die Be Die' will be a MISTAKE," he added.

He said President John Mahama has done a lot to merit a second term and urged that he records a resounding victory in the upcoming elections.

Watch the video below:



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim [email protected]