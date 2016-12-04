Vote Mahama out to get Woyome money back with interest – Amidu

With the general elections on December 7 days away, former Attorney General, Martin Amidu, has made one last plea to the electorate to protect the public purse and ensure that embattled businessman, Alfred Woyome, pays back the GHc 51 million.

According to him, voting the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) out of office will remove the shield preventing Mr. Woyome from refunding the money.

In a video message, Mr. Amidu held that the “technical process of the law” had been used to ensure that he was not able to orally examine Mr. Woyome before the election day.

He had been granted permission by the Supreme Court to orally examine Mr. Woyome. But Mr. Woyome's lawyers filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to suspend the court's decision to allow the oral examination.

Mr. Amidu has, however, reminded the people of Ghana that the constitution provided them with “one important chance to ensure that this President [Mahama] does not have the opportunity ever again to protect his lootee, Woyome, from refunding their unconstitutional loot.”

He warned that if President Mahama was retained in office, “we cannot get our GHc 51.2 million GHc Back because he will continue to protect Woyome.”

“As citizen vigilante, I have done everything I could to compel Woyome to pay back the money he owes the people of Ghana,” he said.

“Now I ask that you use Ghana's democratic process to stand up for what is right and to protect the public purse from being plundered with impunity by the incumbent government whose conduct has been found to be unconstitutional, alongside the likes of people like Alfred Agbesi Woyome,” Mr. Amidu implored.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana