NDC News | 4 December 2016 15:06 CET

NDC scheming to use masks to rig polls – NPP

By CitiFMonline

The Volta Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it has unraveled what it calls a grand scheme by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to rig the general elections in the region.

Addressing the media at a press conference at Ho, the Regional Secretary of the NPP in the region, Joseph Homenya said the NDC  among others things is distributing masks to some party members in the region as part of its scheme to rig the elections.

According to him, the NDC party members intend to hide behind these masks to cause trouble during the elections.

Mr. Homenya revealed that an NDC member who was uncomfortable with the idea subsequently told his church elder who is an active member of the NPP.

“One of the guys was uncomfortable with it so he asked what the mask was meant for and later took it to an elder of his church and the elder was an active member of the NPP and so we got hold of it and reported the issue to the Police,”Mr. Homenya explained.

He further alleged that the NDC plans to arrest the NPP’s Regional Chairman on election day to divert the NPP’s efforts at keeping eye on the polls.


By: Marian Ansah & Norbert Akpabli/citifmonline.com/Ghana

NDC News

