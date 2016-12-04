Inmates complain of neglect by various political parties

Nsawam Medium Security inmates say they are disappointed the various political parties have not offered any policy to improve their conditions.

They say this form of neglect from people seeking to lead the country is unhealthy for the nation since they are expected to present a comprehensive policy to lead all Ghanaians.

Prisoners across the country will be taking part in next week Wednesday's election to elect the next President of the country as well as a Member of Parliament (MP).

The Electoral Commission (EC) registered at least 2,276 inmates across the country ahead of the polls. At least 15,000 prisoners are expected to cast their ballot.

In 2010, the Supreme Court upheld the rights of inmates to cast their ballot in the general elections in pursuant to Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution.

Following the ruling, then President John Mills in November 2011 announced during the inauguration of the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison in the Central Region that the EC will be well-resourced to register prisoners to vote in the 2012 elections.

However, the resources were not provided, resulting in the Commission's inability to register the inmates for the 2012 election.

In compliance with the Supreme Court ruling, Constitutional Instrument (C.I 91), 2016, which regulates the registration of voters for December general elections, made provisions for the inmates.

But the inmates say the political parties have forgotten about them and they are unhappy about this.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim