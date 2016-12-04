“Implementation Science” Bolsters Egyptian Health Care

Medical researchers from the Middle East and North Africa region are meeting in Cairo on December 5-7 to study “Implementation Science,” which is a field that brings evidence from biomedical and healthcare research into public health practice and policy. Their goal is to improve public health by bridging the gap between optimal health practices and the realities of everyday practice.

The Implementation Science program is sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID); the U.S. National Cancer Institute; the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine; and the World Health Organization Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office.

Ambassador Stephen Beecroft noted that sharing a deep understanding of scientific research principles and applying them to healthcare will benefit the Egyptian people.

This meeting in Cairo is the culmination of a 4-month capacity building program that helps researchers develop skills to better analyze public health needs, such as cancer control and the prevention of non-communicable diseases. Researchers are also learning to prepare stronger science proposals for future funding opportunities, such as the USAID PEER program that has so far awarded USD 50 million to over 200 research projects by scientists in developing countries.