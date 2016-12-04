Nduom Supplies Water To 12 Communities In Ofoase-Ayirebi

The 2016 flag bearer of the Progressive Peoples Party, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom on Friday inspected the site for the commencement of work for a water project meant for 12 communities in the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency.

The water project which will be situated in Etwereso is being financed by Dr Nduom who was approached for help by the PPP parliamentary candidate, John Obiri Yeboah due the lack of potable water for communities in that area.

Speaking at the Etwereso chief’s palace, Dr Nduom noted that the water project is happening due the lobbying ability of John Obiri Yeboahcontesting for Member of Parliament on the ticket of the Progressive Peoples Party.

‘’I am not from Etwereso or any of the towns around here, but I know almost all the challenges facing the constituency because you own son John Obiri Yeboah has been able to articulate the problems to me. He is bold and fearless in the pursuit of good things for this area. Remember I am doing the projects from my own pocket, as a fellow opposition leader, so imagine the entire Ghana purse in my hands, what cant I do?’’.

‘’I keep telling you that you have a jewel in Obiri Yeboah, he is able to talk to authority in a very respectful way but very assertive way when he knows the right thing ought to be done, so please support him to go to parliament so that he can also help you out of your misery.’’

On his part, the chief of Etwereso Nana Ofosu Kwabi thanked Dr Nduom for such a benevolent gesture and stated his unflinching support for his election come December 7. ‘’I sit before you all here, and declare that my people and I will vote for Dr Nduom and John Obiri Yeboah. This is because the many things we put before them they have accomplished them. Latest is the provision of water for 12 communities for which Etwereso is is ample evidence of their abilities’’.

‘’I will liken this to the proverbial miracle in the bible where the people were served good wine after being fed with not so good wine. We have suffered in the past even though we voted for some people, so we are supporting you to go so you can come back and help us’’.

The water project will serve 12 communities within the Etwereso area that will be linked together by underground pipes and a water treatment facility that will distil the water for safe consumption.

Dr Nduom used the opportunity to visit some communities within the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency where he sold his message of jobs, jobs and jobs to the people who came to listen to him. The communities visited includes Abenase, Ofoase and Ayirebi where he received a rousing welcome from the constituents.