Beyond Ghana’s 2016 Elections: IMANI & UNICEF Tackle Poverty & Inequality In Ghana

Ghana has had encouraging success in reducing the proportion of people that live in poverty; however progress has slowed down substantially in recent years.

In 2015, Ghana began the process of crafting a long-term development plan with five high-level goals comprising 10 medium-term plans, each four year long, to be implemented between 2018 and 2057. However, inequality is a recurrent theme in the debate of development.

With 1 in 4 people still living in poverty today, this is worrying for Ghana’s development. Children are much more likely (almost 40%) to be poor that adults. The rich in Ghana have seen their wellbeing grow by significantly more than the poor. The top 10% consume about a third of all Ghana’s income, whereas the poorest consume about 1.7%. The rich are benefiting the most from Ghana’s growth – the wealthiest group in Ghana saw their incomes rise by 40% more than the poorest did (2006-2013). The poorest have seen the least growth.

IMANI Africa, in collaboration with UNICEF is organizing a media discussion on how the country should integrate the dire matters of poverty and inequality in the post 2016 Elections agenda for Ghana with a presentation on the following topics:

· Inequality in Ghana’s Education System

· Participation of Women in Governance

· Women in Agriculture and Linkage to Productive Resources

· Linking Poverty Alleviation to Agricultural Productivity

The IMANI team to lead the discussions will be Mr. Festus Akuetteh Ankrah (Head, Social Policy Centre), Ms. Keshia Osei-Kufour (Deputy Lead, Social Policy Centre) and Ms. Josephine Adjei Tenkorang (Head, Programmes, Events and PA)

The Forum will come off on Monday, December 5, 2016 at the Mensvic Hotel, from 9:30 AM – 12:00 Noon.

Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President and CEO