NDC, NPP intensify campaign in central region



From Naabenyin Joojo Amissah, Cape Coast..

With just eight days left for Ghanaians to go to the polls, the two main political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have increased the tempo of their electioneering campaigns in the Central Region.

The flag bearers of the two major parties stormed the region with what could best be described as final rallies to garner votes in the region before December 7th.

While the President, who is also the presidential candidate for the NDC commissioned two newly constructed Senior High Schools at Diaso and Kyekyewre in the Upper Denkyira West and East Districts respectively, the opposition leader joined forces with the regional executive of his party and all the parliamentary candidates in the region to organise a mammoth rally at Dunkwa on Offin.

The high concentration of these two parties in the region and the intensity of their campaigns are for two obvious reasons.

One particular reason is the fact that the two parties want to win majority of parliamentary seats in the region and their second rationale is to obtain the highest in the presidential votes as well.

The strongest desire of either party to win the Central Region is borne out of the fact that the region has a historical antecedent in determining which party wins the national elections.

This is because since Ghana returned to constitutional rule in 1992, any political party that won majority of votes in the central region also won the general election.

This phenomenon is fueling the vigorous campaign strategies that are being executed by both NDC and the NPP in the region.

Before the two heavy weights finally clashed at Dunkwa, the Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, who is also the running mate of President John Mahama and his counterpart from the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Bawomia, have both visited the region and campaigned for votes.