PNC News | 4 December 2016 12:41 CET

[Video]: PNC Aspiring MP Uses Handkerchief To Seal Ballot Boxes

By Daily Guide
The ballot box sealed with a handkerchief
The ballot box sealed with a handkerchief

It was an evening of chaos at the New Juaben South Constituency when the parliamentary candidate for the People’s National Convention (PNC) stunned electoral officers and security personnel at the polling station, by tying his handkerchief to the ballot boxes as a form of seal.

According to the candidate Nana Oboadie Boateng, his party had not supplied him with seals and had initially attempted to use rags as a form of seal but was stopped by the electoral officers.

With no other options available, he tore a piece of his handkerchief to seal the ballot boxes, stating he was ‘protecting’ his interest in the presidential and parliamentary ballots.

“My party did not distribute seals to us, I would have to use my own means to protect my ballot ,” he said.

He added that he did not believe in the seals being used by the electoral commission and stated that, “ It doesn't matter what I use, my ballot needs to be protected and no one can prevent me ”.

