Komenda chiefs, elders endorse President Mahama

The Chiefs and Elders of the Komenda Traditional Council, have endorsed the second term bid of President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on behalf of the Chiefs, the Elder of the Komenda Traditional Council, Nana Kojo Appiah, said President Mahama has done enough for the Central Region, and therefore deserves to be allowed to continue his good works.

He mentioned projects such as the Komenda sugar factory, Elmina Fish Processing factory, the Kotokoraba market and Cape Coast sports stadium, among many other projects by the NDC government.

Nana Kojo Appiah said this when Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, paid a courtesy call on the Chiefs and Elders of Komenda, before addressing a mammoth rally in the town.

He wondered why the opposition parties are refusing to see the good works of the government, and continuously criticised it for non-performance.

According to him, the achievements of the NDC government under President Mahama are very visible and must be acknowledged by all and sundry.

“Everybody is aware of the good works by the NDC government and it is important that those opposition parties acknowledge the work being carried out across the country and therefore tell Ghanaians what they can add to that. But to say the government has not achieved anything and then at another breadth you claim to continue the projects by the government if voted into office, then where lies your sincerity,” he asked.

Nana Kojo Appiah noted that, a winning team like that of President Mahama and his team should not be changed and must be allowed to continue.

He has therefore urged all the electorates to go out in their numbers and vote for President Mahama on December 7, to enable him continue his good works.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur who addressed thousands of NDC supporters at Komenda, said it is only the NDC government that has Ghanaians at heart; and urged all to come out in their numbers and vote President Mahama on December 7.

He also urged the electorates of Komenda, Edina, Eguafo, Abirem (KEEA) constituency, to vote massively for Dr. Samuel Attah Mills as their parliamentarian, to partner with President Mahama to develop the area.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana