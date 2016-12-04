NPP holds final ‘Battle is the Lord’s’ rally today

The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
By CitiFMonline

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), will hold its final campaign rally today [Sunday], December 4, ahead of the general election on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

The party has said it is expecting thousands of its supporters across the country, to participate in the rally.

In an interview with Citi News, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the party, Nii Adjei  Sowah, said the aim of today's rally is to invigorate members of the party ahead of the crucial election on Wednesday.

The rally, which will be held at the forecourt of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre at 11:00am, is on the theme, 'The Battle is the Lord's'.

NPP Manifesto Launch
The NPP’s 2016 Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo; running mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Parliamentary Candidates and all executives of the party will be present.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) will also hold its final rally on Monday, at the Accra Sports Stadium.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

