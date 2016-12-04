Partisan Injustices and it Ugly Showcase in the Shama Constituency PPP.

Like politics itself partisan injustice has a history. It has been with Ghanaian politics for ages and will perhaps remain. Where it has not been managed well it has always led to factions and at the extreme end ‘break-aways’. It is because always one party feel aggrieved. It has been with the NPP. It has been with the NDC. We all recall how one George Boateng was kicked with 'iron gloves' and even packaged as mentally disabled and prevented from accessing the party when he tried contesting the President. The case of Nii Armah Ashitey vs. Zanetor and the cases of the NPPs Klottey Korle Constituency and its national leadership crisis which has seen the suspension of Paul Afoko and Kwabena Adjapong have all led to disaffection as a result of what I call partisan injustices. Political parties have also used this approach to impose their interests.

Prior to the 1954 elections the CPP had to produce an official list when over 1000 people applied to contest for the 104 seats. This was at the expense of competition which Bartolini describes as a central aspect of democracy. Consequently majority felt cheated and protested. The party in response expelled them. It was by the virtue of incumbency which meant more resources, popularity, excessive power and organization that the CPP won power to the dismay of pundits. Again it is on record that during the 1980s the British Labour Party national executive gained enhanced powers to veto candidates, as well as to impose candidates in by‐elections.

Today the Shama Constituency PPP is confronted with partisan injustice. With barely 60 days to the elections the 2012 candidate has been brought to replace the known 2016 candidate. The party has offered it excuse. But rumours has it that the replaced candidate has embezzled funds acquitted to him by the national office and for that matter Dr. Nduom. At this point it must be known to the PPP that 'political plays' have been with us for quite sometime now for anyone with interest to read between the lines. We all can tell that an agenda is being served at the expense of another man's integrity and ambition and it's amazing how he is also bending to it. If for nothing at all there is the need for the rumours to stop and to save the 'poor man's soul'.

So going by their motive which they are keeping from the public yet so opened to political minds one would ask; where was the replacement when it mattered most? And what have they seen in him or is it because he now has a PhD? Just as I hear them emphasizing.

Let it be known to the PPP that the Shama Constituency has come of age and it will be better for them share their remaining booty than to spend it campaigning. After all we know the imposed new doctor has nothing new excerpt an added academic initials to his name.

Let also be known to them that the simplest way to understand how resilient and capable a party or a candidate can win elections or govern a country is to at it look at its structures, organization and extent of mobilization. Going by this it is obvious even it presidential candidate deserves no chance as the mother party lacks my basic indicators to be able to govern. Thus a vote for PPP even the presidential level is a waste.

For the victim I dare say that as to whether or not to contest the case is purely a matter of discretion. But let it be known to him that this injustice is a huge damage to his reputation and there is no option than to repair it. It is either he contests the allegation or rumors to establish the true motive of the party. Build a strong communication to convey his opinion. Or better still go independent if he has the resources. Trust me with efficient coordination he will fare better and win sympathy than he would have had on the ticket of the party.

As a concluding note to the the victim, Daniel Philpott says "if political injustices are complex and systemic, so are the wounds they inflict."