Potters Village calls for support for needy children

Dodowa (GAR), Dec. 3, GNA - Dr (Mrs) Jane Irina Adu, the President and Founder of Potters Village, an orphanage, has called on Ghanaians to support the under-privileged in society to grow into responsible children.

She said some children were endowed with talents but due to circumstances beyond their control they had been left without proper care and support.

Dr Adu made the call in an interview with Ghana News Agency at Dodowa in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

She said the intention to start the organisation was borne out of the realisation that many women and children were exposed to the devastating effects of domestic violence and abuse, an issue which had led to the collapse of many homes.

Dr Adu said women, compared to men, suffered emotionally, socially and economically when families disintegrate thus limiting their capability to cater for their children.

She said the Village, established 16 years ago, had trained about 1,000 women in dressmaking g, hairdressing and batik tie and dye.

Dr Adu said the Village had acquired a large tract of land at Aburi in the Eastern Region to open a senior high school to cater for its junior high school leavers and other needy students in the community.

She advised parents to take active interest in the education of their wards to enable them to grow to become useful citizens

She commended Smile for Mom, a non-governmental organisation and the International God's Way Church for their immense support to the organisation.

Commenting on the upcoming general election, Dr Adu called on politicians to demonstrate a high level of tolerance to ensure peace in the country.

She said the situation where some politicians were at each other's throat whenever they mounted platforms or spoke on the airwaves did not augur well for the country's democracy.

