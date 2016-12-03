Vote massively for NPP to end hardship -Hajia Bawumia

By M.K Quaye, GNA

Apam, Dec. 3, GNA - Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Wife of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, running mate to Nana Addo-Dankwah Akufo Addo, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer has appealed to the people of Gomoa West to vote massively for the NPP to reverse the hardship that has been imposed on Ghanaians by the government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She said Ghanaians were yearning for a change of government since the John Mahama led administration had failed the nation miserably, adding that it would be suicidal to retain the NDC in the December 7 elections.

Hajia Bawumia made the call when she addressed NPP supporters and constituency executives in the Gomoa West area at Apam.

She said the people of Apam and the entire Gomoa West should rally behind Nana Akufo Addo because he was capable of 'carrying them from the wilderness to the promised land'.

Hajia Bawumia assured the fishermen and fishmongers that a Nana Addo government would eliminate pair trawling and ensure the regular supply of premix fuel to enhance their operations.

The Chief of Apam, Nana Effrim the Tenth, urged the New Patriotic Party to establish a caustic soda factory at Apam should the party be voted to power in the December 7 elections.

Nana Effrim explained that the raw materials for the production of Soda is salt which is mined in large quantities at Apam.

He said the chiefs were ready to release land free of charge for the project so that the teeming youth in the Gomoa West District could get jobs.

The party's supporters who gave Hajia Bawumia a rousing welcome, danced to brass band music amidst the blaring of Vuvuzela trumpets.

Present at the function was the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Gomoa West, Mr Kojo Kom Abban, as well as other high ranking officials of the Party.

