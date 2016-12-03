Ghanaians will retain me in power - President Mahama

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Dzodze (V/R), Dec. 3, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghanaians are going to retain him in power in the December 7 polls based on his performance in the last four years.

"They know what I have done in the past four years and they know that giving me another four years will enable me to complete and initiate more development projects throughout the country," he said.

President Mahama, who was addressing separate rallies in selected districts of the Volta Region, said his performance in the areas of education, health, agriculture, roads and the provision of services were ample evidence for the electorate to endorse his 2016 candidature.

In his mop-up campaign exercise in the Volta Region, President Mahama broke grounds for the construction of the second phase of the Ho Airport and inaugurated the Volo Community Day Senior High School in the North Tongu District.

He addressed rallies in Dzodze in the Ketu South Constituency, Ave Dakpa in the Akatsi North Constituency, Sogakope in the South Tongu Constituency and inaugurated a completed water project at Adidome in the Central Tongu Constituency.

In all these constituencies party supporters in full party regalia amidst drumming and dancing lined up the streets to catch a glimpse of the President.

With cheers of Toaso, (to wit continue), the President acknowledged their cheers and support by waving at them with intermittent throwing of party paraphernalia to the supporters.

At Dzodze President Mahama said every district and constituency had witnessed some development projects in their communities, a situation, he added, would dissuade them from listening to opposition parties that were calling for a change.

"I have done a lot for the country, and as you all know we do not change a winning team when its initial performance is phenomenal," he said.

President Mahama said apart from providing adequate infrastructure his administration had also broken the vicious cycle of over-spending during election years through prudent economic measures.

He said over the years governments had over-spent during election years, sometimes by awarding so many contracts outside the national budget, a situation his administration had avoided to keep the economy on track.

At Sogakope, President Mahama said the people had been loyal to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and there were so many reasons for them to once again support the party on account of the numerous development projects they had received in his regime.

He said:"I know you have received your share of schools, roads, health facilities and other services and I'm very confident that you will give me 99.9 per cent on Wednesday to silence our opponents."

Inaugurating the Adidome Water Project, President Mahama said although every Ghanaian, whether in his favour or against him, deserved to have his or her share of the cake, retaining him in power was very essential to enable him to provide services and projects to other communities that did not receive theirs in his four-year term.

At Ave Dakpa, President Mahama urged them to be vigilant and avoid mistakes that would compel the Electoral Commission to reject their ballots.

He educated the supporters on voting procedures in all the programmes he attended in the region.

President Mahama was accompanied by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, Mrs Joyce Mogtari Bawa, the 2016 NDC Campaign Spokesperson, and Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, the Volta Regional Minister.

GNA