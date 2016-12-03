Brong Ahafo has 122 Parliamentary contestants

By Regina Benneh, GNA

Sunyani, Dec. 3, GNA - In all, one hundred and twenty- two candidates, including 11 women, are vying for the 29 parliamentary seats in the Brong-Ahafo Region in the December 7 general election.

Mr. George Gyabaah, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had the highest number of candidates in all the constituencies, and that not all the other minority political parties fielded registered candidates to contest in all the 29 constituencies.

Mr. Gyabaah said the contestants' professions ranged from farmers, doctors, politicians, accountants, and public servants, to bankers, barbers, agriculturists, legal practitioners, university lectures, and radio presenters, adding that there were 42 teachers representing the profession with the highest number on the list.

Their academic qualifications ranged from West Africa Senior School Certificate Education (WASSCE), Bachelor of Law/Economics, and Master of Education to Diploma, to High National Diploma, and Master of Business Administration (Accounting and Finance), among others.

He gave the constituency breakdowns of the of the various parties as: Asunafo South, five candidates; Asunafo North, four candidates; Asutifi South, four; and Asutifi North, three. Tano North and South have four contestants each; Sunyani East has seven; Sunyani West, four; Dormaa West, four; Dormaa Central, three; Dormaa East, four and Berekum East, five.

Others are Berekum West, three; Jaman South, six; Jaman North, four; Banda, four; Tain, five; Wenchi, four; Techiman South, five; and Techiman North, five.

Kintampo North has three candidates, Kintampo South has two , Nkoranza North has five, Nkoransa South, five; Atebubu-Amantin, five; Pru East, four; Pru West, four; Sene West, four; whiles Sene East has three candidates.

GNA