The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 3 December 2016 23:00 CET

Brong Ahafo has 122 Parliamentary contestants

By GNA

By Regina Benneh, GNA
Sunyani, Dec. 3, GNA - In all, one hundred and twenty- two candidates, including 11 women, are vying for the 29 parliamentary seats in the Brong-Ahafo Region in the December 7 general election.

Mr. George Gyabaah, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had the highest number of candidates in all the constituencies, and that not all the other minority political parties fielded registered candidates to contest in all the 29 constituencies.

Mr. Gyabaah said the contestants' professions ranged from farmers, doctors, politicians, accountants, and public servants, to bankers, barbers, agriculturists, legal practitioners, university lectures, and radio presenters, adding that there were 42 teachers representing the profession with the highest number on the list.

Their academic qualifications ranged from West Africa Senior School Certificate Education (WASSCE), Bachelor of Law/Economics, and Master of Education to Diploma, to High National Diploma, and Master of Business Administration (Accounting and Finance), among others.

He gave the constituency breakdowns of the of the various parties as: Asunafo South, five candidates; Asunafo North, four candidates; Asutifi South, four; and Asutifi North, three. Tano North and South have four contestants each; Sunyani East has seven; Sunyani West, four; Dormaa West, four; Dormaa Central, three; Dormaa East, four and Berekum East, five.

Others are Berekum West, three; Jaman South, six; Jaman North, four; Banda, four; Tain, five; Wenchi, four; Techiman South, five; and Techiman North, five.

Kintampo North has three candidates, Kintampo South has two , Nkoranza North has five, Nkoransa South, five; Atebubu-Amantin, five; Pru East, four; Pru West, four; Sene West, four; whiles Sene East has three candidates.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

To become a winner in the BATTLEFIELD of ARGUMENT, one must learn of knocking into people's conscience instead of breaking into them
By: Adjei Agyei-Baah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img