Christians, Muslims organise joint peace walk in Yendi

By A. Dawuni, GNA

Yendi (N/R), Dec. 3, GNA - The Christian and Muslim communities in Yendi have organized a joint two-hour peace walk through the principal streets of the town to sensitize the public on the need for peace before, during and after the December 7 elections.

The walk attracted pastors and Revered Fathers from various Churches in Yendi led by the Most Reverend Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai, Bishop of Yendi who is also a Member of the National Peace Council. Also present were Imams, Students of the Yendi Senior High School, Dagbon State Senior High Technical School, as well as students and pupils from the North Eastern Christian Academy.

They carried placards some of which read, 'Ghana needs peace', 'We need votes not bullets', 'Electoral Commission, we need peaceful election', and 'Yendi stands for peace'.

The Most Rev. Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai who addressed participants after the walk, advised residents to commit towards peace during the remaining few days to the elections.

'Few days are left for the presidential and parliamentary elections and political temperatures are very high, which the Electoral Commission, the security services, the media, and religious bodies are playing their part towards sustaining the current peace', he said.

He added that the Religious bodies were praying daily for peace to reign in the country, and advised all registered voters to patronize the voting process to choose a leader of their choice.

The Rev. Emmanuel Kwabena Mustapha, the Executive Director of Global Mission Resource Centre, called on Politicians and their supporters, the Electoral Commission, the security services and the media to discharge their duties professionally for peace to prevail.

GNA